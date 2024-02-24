Death of person whose body was found in park treated as ‘unexplained’

An investigation has been launched after a body was found in a North Lanarkshire park on Saturday morning.

Police officers were called shortly after 9am on Saturday following the discovery in the Margaret Drive area of Motherwell.

Police Scotland confirmed officers were still on the scene.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Around 9am on Saturday, February 24, 2024 a body was discovered in the Margaret Drive area of Motherwell.

“Officers are at the scene.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.”