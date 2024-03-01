Cows euthanised after cattle transporter overturns in Scottish Borders

Several animals had to be euthanised after a cattle transporter overturned in the Scottish Borders.

The HGV cattle transporter overturned on the A697 just before 7am on Wednesday.

Police said that as the black lorry travelled north towards Stirling, it appeared to lose control, before leaving the road and overturning between the Gordon junction and Lauder junction.

Specialist vets attended the crash and “several” animals had to be humanely destroyed.

The driver of the crash was uninjured, but “badly shaken” according to police.

Officers established that another HGV, travelling southbound on the A697, passed the cattle transporter prior to it overturning. They are appealing for the driver to get in touch.

Constable Cameron Simpson, of Police Scotland, said: “We believe the driver of the lorry will have relevant information which could assist our inquiry and we are appealing to them to contact us.

“I would also ask other motorists who were on the road around this time to get in touch, especially if they have dashcam equipment. It’s possible their equipment has captured images which could aid our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0486 of February 28 2024.