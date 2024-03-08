Tributes paid to ‘much-loved’ man who died in crash

Tributes have been paid to a “much-loved son, father and partner” who died in a crash near Stirling.

Police were called to a single-car crash on the A84 at around 7.45pm on February 27.

Jonathan Marshall Watson, 48, who was driving an Audi A3, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, Mr Watson’s family said: “Jonathan was a much-loved son, father and partner who studied and worked in marine biology, the oil industry, and commercial diving, to name a few.

“A keen musician and astrophile specialising in astro-photography.

“We would like to thank friends, family and members of the public for their support and condolences at this difficult time.”

Inspector Andrew Thomson said: “Our thoughts are with Jonathan’s family and friends at this time. I’d especially like to thank members of the public who stopped and provided assistance before emergency services arrived.”