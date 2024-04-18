Sniffer dogs help Scottish Water locate leaks in rural areas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sniffer dogs help Scottish Water locate leaks in rural areas

By Press Association
Dogs have been trained to sniff out water leaks (Scottish Water/PA)
Dogs have been trained to sniff out water leaks (Scottish Water/PA)

A crack team of sniffer dogs has helped find a dozen mains water leaks in rural Scotland.

Scottish Water said the four specially-trained dogs sniffed out 21 suspected leaks in the Borders and East Lothian, with 12 being found to be in need of repair.

The dogs, springer spaniels Kilo and Denzel, cocker spaniel Mylo, and Labrador-cocker cross Tico, have been trained by ex-military dog handlers to detect the smell of chlorine in treated water.

This enables them to find leaks in rural areas where water is not always visible on the surface.

Stewart Hamilton, a Scottish Water customer services operation team manager, said: “We use modern technology such as ground microphones, correlators, hydrophones and other devices to pinpoint the exact location of underground assets and leaks.

“However, some bursts in rural locations are more difficult to pinpoint and we are always looking for innovative ways to do the job more effectively and to continue reducing leakage.

“That’s where these sniffer dogs come in because their sensitive noses can detect treated mains water at very low concentrations.

A team of four men in outdoor gear with one of the sniffer dogs
The dogs have been helping Scottish Water find leaks in rural areas (Scottish Water/PA)

“When the dogs help pinpoint the exact locations of leaks, we then come back to that point, investigate, excavate and repair the bursts.”

The dogs found the suspected leaks in the Ettrick, East Linton, Hawick, Jedburgh and Mosstower to Hownam areas.

Mr Hamilton added: “It’s really effective using the dogs in rural and remote areas and when the weather is wet. The handlers walk the mains, following a mains app, and the dogs are very efficient and differentiate between the smells of surface water and treated water.”

The dogs are provided by Warrington-based company Cape SPC, which said it is confident of using the dogs to continue finding water leaks in the future.