Prisoner who went missing at funeral found By Press Association April 27 2024, 3:40 pm April 27 2024, 3:40 pm Share Prisoner who went missing at funeral found Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/scotland/6448777/prisoner-who-went-missing-at-funeral-found/ Copy Link Police were hunting for Jamie Ross (Police Scotland/PA) A prisoner who went missing while attending a funeral has been found. Jamie Ross, 29, had last been seen in Edinburgh on Tuesday at about 12.28pm, near the Cameron Toll shopping centre. Police Scotland urged people not to approach him, but to contact them immediately if they saw him. The force said on Saturday said that the 29-year-old has been traced safely. Police said: “Thank you to everyone who shared and responded to our appeal.”