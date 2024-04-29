Man dies after being crushed by tree in Borders By Press Association April 29 2024, 9:39 pm April 29 2024, 9:39 pm Share Man dies after being crushed by tree in Borders Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/scotland/6451275/man-dies-after-being-crushed-by-tree-in-borders/ Copy Link The man was pronounced dead at the scene (Lewis Stickley/PA) A man in his 50s has died after being crushed by a tree in the Scottish Borders, emergency officials said. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident in woodland near Blackhouse Farm, Eyemouth, at about 8.40am on Monday. They assisted the police and ambulance services but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.