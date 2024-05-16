Boy, 13, charged with possession of knife and assaulting police officer

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with possessing a knife and assaulting a police officer, police said.

It comes after an incident in Mayfield Park, near a school in Dalkeith, Midlothian, on Monday.

The incident took place during school hours and Midlothian Council said everyone in the school was safe.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 13-year-old boy was charged in connection with offences including being in possession of a knife and police assault after an incident at a school in Dalkeith on Monday May 13.

“A report will be submitted to the relevant authorities.”

A spokesperson for Midlothian Council said: “This is the subject of an ongoing police investigation and therefore we cannot comment further other than to say everyone in the school was safe.”