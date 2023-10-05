Artworks depicting families to go on display in Cambridge exhibition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Artworks depicting families to go on display in Cambridge exhibition

By Press Association
Having The Conversation by Joy Labinjo is condition checked by technician Raf Wojas and forms part of the Real Families: Stories of Change exhibition in Cambridge (Joe Giddens/ PA)
Artworks depicting family relationships will go on display in a new exhibition at Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum.

More than 120 pieces, including paintings, photography and sculptures, will show how artists such as Alice Neel, Chantal Joffe and Lucian Freud have represented different aspects of family life.

Real Families: Stories of Change was developed in collaboration with the Centre for Family Research at the University of Cambridge.

It focuses primarily on artworks from the past five decades.

The exhibition invites people to consider what makes a family today, and highlights artists who portray new forms of family.

This includes those formed by assisted reproduction, single parents by choice and families with LGBT+ parents.

Luke Syson, director of the Fitzwilliam Museum, said: “The artworks presented within this exhibition offer compelling stories of how artists have responded to their own family experiences and sensitively recorded those of others for generations.

“This unique collaboration with the Centre for Family Research has demonstrated how many of the centre’s discoveries over the past 50 years have simultaneously been interpreted by artists.

“Showcasing art as a way of evidencing the centre’s groundbreaking research has offered an exciting new model for the Fitzwilliam, and offers a platform for future collaborative work within our university museum.”

Real Families: Stories of Change exhibition
A woman views Mother And Child II by Chantal Joffe in the Real Families: Stories of Change exhibition which opens at the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge on October 6 (Joe Giddens/PA)

Susan Golombok, curator of the exhibition and professor emerita of the Centre for Family Research at Cambridge, said work on the project had been “immensely enriching and enlightening”.

“We have learned so much from the outstanding team at the museum, not only about communicating the findings of our research through art, but also about the insights into family relationships that artists offer,” she said.

“In addition to the exhibition itself, it has sparked new conversations and collaborations between the museum and the centre that will continue well beyond the life of the exhibition.”

The exhibition will run from October 6 to January 7.