Fire Brigades Union launches equality campaign

By Press Association
The Fire Brigades Union launched the next phase of its Equality Matters campaign (Chris Young/PA)
The Fire Brigades Union launched the next phase of its Equality Matters campaign (Chris Young/PA)

Moves to “transform” the fire services amid reports of harassment and bullying have been announced by firefighters’ leaders.

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) launched the next phase of its Equality Matters campaign, saying it was determined to lead the sector’s transformation.

A new video filmed with FBU activists has now gone out across social media, and the union has launched an online hub as well as providing posters in fire stations and control rooms across the UK next week.

The union is also drawing up its own set of standards for the fire and rescue sector.

FBU general secretary Matt Wrack said: “We stand for equality, for an inclusive fire and rescue service, open to everyone, which reflects the communities it serves.

“Firefighters have the right to work without fear of being abused or mistreated. This is a matter of principle, and it is a matter of basic health and safety in the workplace.

“Recent reports have underlined how widespread the problem of discrimination, harassment and bullying is in the fire service.

“They corroborate what FBU reps have known for some time – that the problems go right to the top and that some fire service leaders have systematically failed to address the problem.

“This situation is the result of decades of failings by government and fire service leaders. As the only democratic and representative body for firefighters and control room staff, the Fire Brigades Union will take a leading role in transforming the fire and rescue service.”