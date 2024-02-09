More than 22,000 XL bullies spared cull after owners apply for exemptions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

More than 22,000 XL bullies spared cull after owners apply for exemptions

By Press Association
Figures published by the Department for the Environment and Rural Affairs, following an FOI request, show that 26,586 applications were made by owners who want to keep their XL bully dogs (PA)
Figures published by the Department for the Environment and Rural Affairs, following an FOI request, show that 26,586 applications were made by owners who want to keep their XL bully dogs (PA)

More than 22,000 XL bully dogs have been spared after their owners successfully applied for exemptions to them being put down.

Figures published by the Department for the Environment and Rural Affairs (Defra), following a freedom of information request, show that 26,586 exemption applications have been made by owners who wish to keep their XL bullies following the ban.

Of these, 22,420 applications were successful and 4,166 were denied.

It comes after police confirmed on Friday that two dogs that fatally attacked grandmother Esther Martin, 68, were XL bullies.

Dog attack in Jaywick
Esther Martin was killed at a house in Hillman Avenue, Jaywick, Essex, last Saturday (Essex Police/PA)

Ms Martin was killed at a house in Hillman Avenue, Jaywick, Essex, last Saturday.

She had reportedly tried to break up fighting puppies before she was attacked.

Asked to comment, Defra pointed to figures published last week that showed more than 35,000 dogs have been registered with full details of ownership provided.

In the accompanying statement, Defra said the ban delivers on the Government’s pledge to “take quick and decisive action to protect the public from devastating dog attacks”.

To qualify for an exemption certificate, owners must prove their XL bully has been neutered by June 30.

If they have a pup which is less than a year old on Wednesday, they must be neutered by the end of 2024, and evidence that they have done so must be provided.

As well as neutering their animals, XL bully owners seeking an exemption must pay an application fee, hold third party public liability insurance for their pets, and ensure the dogs are microchipped.

The total number of XL bullies has been estimated by animal groups at between 50,000 and 100,000, the RSPCA has said.

Since February 1 this year, it has been a criminal offence to own an XL bully in England and Wales without an exemption certificate.

Unregistered pets will be taken and owners possibly fined and prosecuted.

Seized dogs will be taken to kennels before a court decides if they should either be destroyed or deemed not a danger to public safety.

The ban follows a series of attacks on people.

In October last year, a woman was injured after she was attacked by her own American XL bully in Norfolk.

A month earlier 52-year-old Ian Price, from Staffordshire, died in hospital after being attacked by two American XL bullies.

In November 2021, Jack Lis, 10, was killed by a American XL bully while at a friend’s house in South Wales.

More from the Press and Journal