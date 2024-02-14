Making a good gin and tonic key to long marriage, care home couple advises

Care home residents with a combined 199 years of marriage have offered their advice on how to maintain a long-lasting relationship, with one woman saying knowing how to make an “exceptionally good gin and tonic” won her heart.

Couples at Care UK’s Llys Cyncoed home in Cardiff shared their secrets during a celebration ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Josephine and Aubrey Langley, aged 90 and 91 respectively, have been married for 63 years and met in 1958 when they foxtrotted at the Mostyn Dance Hall in north Wales.

Mr Langley the key to a long-lasting relationship is “a good sense of humour”, while Mrs Langley added: “A husband that knows how to barbecue and make an exceptionally good gin and tonic.”

The couple had their first date in the back row of a cinema in Pontypool and will mark their 64th wedding anniversary later this month after they married on February 27 1960 at St Peter’s Church in Blaenavon.

Centenarian couple, Olwen and Arthur Hayward, aged 100 and 101, have been married for more than 75 years (Care UK/PA)

Another centenarian couple who have been married for more than 75 years, said their loving family had kept their union strong.

Care UK said Olwen and Arthur Hayward, aged 100 and 101 respectively, are the 15th married couple in the UK where both spouses are aged over 100.

Mrs Hayward said her long-lasting union stems from “a happy marriage and a loving family”.

The pair met in 1943 and enjoyed a scenic walk across the cliff top at Pennard, Gower for their first date.

Six years later in 1949, they married in a church ceremony with 40 guests and now have two children, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Meanwhile, John and Patricia Chesney, aged 84 and 83, also took part in celebrations at the care home. They celebrated 61 years of marriage on February 2.

John and Patricia Chesney, aged 84 and 83, celebrated 61 years of marriage on February 2 (Care UK/PA)

Mrs Chesney offered advice to young couples about maintaining a relationship, joking: “Run, run, run”, but adding: “Let your husband think he is the boss, as long as he obeys his wife.”

The Chesneys met on a Saturday night in Queen Street, Cardiff, in 1959 before tying the knot four years later. They have one daughter.

The Llys Cyncoed residents were treated to a special dinner complete with Champagne, cocktails and canapes in the care home’s dining room decorated with heart-shaped balloons and rose petals scattered on the tables.

Virgil Frincu, general manager at Llys Cyncoed, said: “Olwen and Arthur, Jo and Aubrey, and John and Patricia, are three love stories for the ages.

“It was great to be able to organise a special date night for each of them. I’d also like to say a special thank you to our wonderful chef for creating such a fantastic menu for the evening.”

He added: “Here at Llys Cyncoed, love is certainly in the air, and it’s been wonderful to encourage so many of the residents to reminisce and share fond memories from their own marriages and relationships.

“Many wise words were shared that have certainly given us food for thought.

“We’d like to say thank you to all the happy couples for sharing their stories, they are truly inseparable.”