Ex-mayor of Winchester to face trial accused of sexual assault

A former mayor of Winchester is to face trial for allegedly sexual assaulting a teenage girl during a fireworks display he was attending as an official guest.

Derek Green is alleged to have touched the 16-year-old girl inappropriately over her clothing at the bonfire and fireworks display in the Hampshire city on November 5 2022.

The 67-year-old, of Battery Hill, Winchester, pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual assault when he appeared at Bristol Crown Court.

Derek Green faces trial next year after pleading not guilty (Ben Birchall/PA)

Recorder Donald Tait fixed a four-day trial beginning on March 10 next year.

The defendant was released on unconditional bail.

Green became the 823rd Mayor of Winchester when he was appointed to the role in May 2022 but later stood down.

The mayoralty of Winchester dates back to 1200, making it the second oldest in England.