Prince of Wales to attend Bafta film awards, palace confirms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Prince of Wales to attend Bafta film awards, palace confirms

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales will be attending the Bafta ceremony (Daniel Leal/PA)
The Prince of Wales will be attending the Bafta ceremony (Daniel Leal/PA)

The Prince of Wales will be attending the Bafta film awards in London, the palace has confirmed.

William, who is president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta), is attending his first high-profile royal engagement since his wife’s operation.

It was thought he would miss the event on Sunday at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall.

Last year, he attended the ceremony along with the Princess of Wales, where they met award-winners Cate Blanchett, Austin Butler and Emma Mackey.

EE British Academy Film Awards 2023 – Arrivals – London
The Prince and Princess of Wales attending the Baftas last year (Chris Jackson/PA)

Kate had surgery on January 16 at the London Clinic and has since returned to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor to be with their three children.

Since the royal health announcements, which have also included his father the King’s unspecified cancer diagnosis and separate prostate treatment, William has attended few events.

He gave a speech at a London charity engagement raising funds for London’s Air Ambulance Charity’s new fleet of helicopters earlier this month.

Christopher Nolan’s epic biopic about atomic bomb creator J Robert Oppenheimer is expected to be a big winner at the Baftas after Oppenheimer received 13 nominations.

Cillian Murphy, who played the titular role in Oppenheimer, will go up against fellow Irish star Barry Keoghan, who is nominated for his leading role in Emerald Fennell’s viral black comedy Saltburn, in the best actor category.

Also expected to attend are Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan, who are both nominated for their roles in Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, and Colman Domingo, who is nominated for Rustin, where he plays the man who helped Martin Luther King Jr and others organise the 1963 March On Washington.

Mulligan’s best actress rivals Margot Robbie, who is nominated for Barbie; Emma Stone, for Poor Things; Sandra Huller, for Anatomy Of A Fall; Fantasia Barrino, for The Color Purple and Vivian Oparah, recognised for British romantic comedy Rye Lane, will also be at the awards.

The ceremony will also feature a live musical performance by Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham while Sophie Ellis-Bextor will sing her 2001 hit Murder On The Dancefloor, which experienced a surge in popularity after it featured in the closing moments of Saltburn.

The EE Bafta film awards will be hosted by Doctor Who star David Tennant at the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday February 18.

The ceremony will be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer from 7pm.