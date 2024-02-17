Japan’s new flagship H3 rocket reaches orbit in key test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Japan’s new flagship H3 rocket reaches orbit in key test

By Press Association
An H3 rocket lifts off at Tanegashima Space Centre in Kagoshima, southern Japan (Kyodo News via AP)
An H3 rocket lifts off at Tanegashima Space Centre in Kagoshima, southern Japan (Kyodo News via AP)

Japan’s flagship H3 rocket has reached orbit and released two small observation satellites in a key second test following a failed debut launch last year, buoying hope for the country in the global space race.

The H3 rocket blasted off from a launch pad at the Tanegashima Space Centre on time on Saturday morning, two days after its originally scheduled lift-off was delayed due to bad weather.

The rocket successfully reached orbit at an altitude of about 670 kilometres (about 420 miles) and released two satellites, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said.

“We feel so relieved to be able to announce the good results,” JAXA president Hiroshi Yamakawa told a news conference.

An H3 rocket lifts off at Tanegashima Space Centre in Kagoshima, southern Japan
An H3 rocket lifts off at Tanegashima Space Centre in Kagoshima, southern Japan (Kyodo News via AP)

H3’s main missions are to secure independent access to space and to acquire global competitiveness amid growing international demand for satellite launches.

“We made a big first step today toward achieving that goal,” Mr Yamakawa said.

Saturday’s success is a boost for Japan’s space programme following a recent streak of successes, including a historic precision touchdown on the Moon of an unmanned spacecraft last month.

The launch was closely watched as a test for Japan’s space development after H3 failed in its debut flight last March.

JAXA and its main contractor Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) have been developing H3 as a successor to its current mainstay, H-2A, which is set to retire after two more flights.

As the rocket soared and released its first payload successfully, project members at the JAXA command centre cheered and hugged each other in livestreaming footage.

People in Minamitane town, Kagoshima, southern Japan, watch as an H3 rocket lifts off from Tanegashima Space Centre
People in Minamitane town, Kagoshima, southern Japan, watch as an H3 rocket lifts off from Tanegashima Space Centre (Kyodo News via AP)

NHK television said some staff at a press centre were seen crying with relief and joy.

JAXA H3 project manager Masashi Okada called the result “perfect”, saying H3 cleared all missions set for Saturday’s flight.

“I now feel a heavy load taken off my shoulders. But now is the real start for H3, and we will work to steadily improve it.”

The H3 No 2 rocket was decorated with thousands of stickers carrying cheering messages sent from well-wishers around the country.

In its debut flight last March, the rocket had to be destroyed along with its payload, the advanced land observation satellite (ALOS-3), triggering disappointment and uncertainty about Japan’s space exploration plans.

JAXA and MHI have since identified and mitigated the possible electrical issues that led to the failure to ignite the H3 rocket’s second-stage engine, and carefully rehearsed for the upcoming second test flight.

An H3 rocket lifts off at Tanegashima Space Centre in Kagoshima, southern Japan
An H3 rocket lifts off at Tanegashima Space Centre in Kagoshima, southern Japan (Kyodo News via AP)

Just to be safe, the rocket this time carried a mock-up of the ALOS satellite, called VEP-4, which was not designed to be released.

Two real microsatellites – observation satellite CE-SAT-IE developed by Canon Electronics, and TIRSAT which was co-developed by a number of companies and universities – were piggybacked on H3 on Saturday.

Their makers said they were willing to take the chance as they see a growing market in the satellite business.

H3 is designed to carry larger payloads than H-2A at much lower costs of about 50 billion yen (£264 million), to be globally competitive.

Masayuki Eguchi, head of defence and space segment at Mitsubishi Heavy, said his company hopes to achieve more price competitiveness after about a dozen more launches.

Japan’s space programme has had a streak of successes recently.

JAXA last month made the world’s first “pinpoint” Moon landing and capturing of lunar data by the unmanned spacecraft SLIM that had been launched from the H-2A rocket, days after the 48th H-2A rocket successfully placed a spy satellite into its planned orbit.