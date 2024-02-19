Youths remanded in custody accused of murdering 16-year-old

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Youths remanded in custody accused of murdering 16-year-old

By Press Association
The court heard Darrian Williams was allegedly attacked in Rawnsley Park play area in the Easton area of the city (Ben Birchall/PA)
Two 15-year-old boys have been remanded into custody accused of murdering a teenager who died after being stabbed in a park.

The defendants made brief separate appearances at Bristol Youth Court, jointly accused of killing Darrian Williams, 16, on February 14.

They also face a charge of possessing a knife in a public place.

Darrian Williams (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

The youths, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, spoke only to confirm their names, dates of birth and addresses.

Jane Cooper, prosecuting, told the court Darrian was allegedly attacked in Rawnsley Park play area in the Easton area of the city.

After the incident, Darrian ran to nearby Stapleton Road where he was helped by a motorist before collapsing in West Street, Old Market.

Police were called by the ambulance service at 6pm to report that the teenager had been found injured.

He died at the scene despite the efforts of emergency services.

The court heard a post-mortem examination found Darrian died as a result of a stab wound to his rib, which caused fatal internal injuries.

District Judge Nicholas Wattam remanded both teenagers into youth detention accommodation.

He told them: “Your cases have to go to the crown court for trial and there will be a hearing tomorrow at Bristol Crown Court.

“There is a case management hearing on March 18. You will be remanded into youth detention accommodation.”

Since Darrian’s death the force has introduced enhanced stop-and-search powers in parts of Bristol, and a new police operation targeting youth violence has been launched.

Officers have met headteachers to discuss how police can provide support and reassurance as pupils return to school from half term.

There will be additional patrols outside schools and a mobile police station will be in the area over the coming days.

The killing comes weeks after the deaths of Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16, who were stabbed in the Knowle West area of the city.