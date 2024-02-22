Two men guilty of murdering Halloween reveller after row in nightclub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two men guilty of murdering Halloween reveller after row in nightclub

By Press Association
Kadeem Hibbert and Sahid Kpaka were found guilty at the Old Bailey (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
Two men have been found guilty of carrying out the murder of a Halloween reveller after a row in a nightclub.

Givani Espuet, 21, died from a stab to the heart during the attack outside the Aura Lounge nightclub in Wembley, north London, on October 30 2022.

In all, he suffered 10 stab wounds inflicted by two knives, the Old Bailey was told.

Following a trial, Kadeem Hibbert, 29, and Sahid Kpaka, 27, were found guilty of murder.

Theo Simon, 33, Bruce Hutchinson, 29, and Andre Brown-Watson, 36, were found not guilty of murder and manslaughter. Courtney Forrester, 25, was found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter.

Hibbert, Hutchinson and Brown-Watson were also convicted of violent disorder, to which Forrester and Kpaka had pleaded guilty.

Simon was found not guilty of all charges.

Opening the case at the Old Bailey, prosecutor Tony Badenoch KC said a “furious row” broke out inside the club and “spilled out on to the street”.

Hibbert, who was celebrating his birthday with friends at the venue, had booked a table.

He began arguing with Mr Espuet and his group at about 2am, it is alleged.

When the two groups went outside, “physical violence erupted … punches were thrown and scuffles broke out”, Mr Badenoch said.

Jurors were shown CCTV footage of the men fighting and shouting in the street outside the club.

Hibbert punched Mr Espuet before lunging towards his chest with a knife, the court was told.

Brown-Watson was standing next to Hibbert at the time and would have seen he had a knife, prosecutors allege.

Simon was seen on CCTV taking a knife from the waistband of his trousers before unlocking the blade and lunging towards Mr Espuet, appearing to stab towards him, jurors were told.

The group chased Mr Espuet along the road outside the venue, attacking him in full view of queuing traffic and an ambulance before “isolating” him between two parked cars, the court was told.

Mr Espuet collapsed to the ground while the group repeatedly “kicked, punched and stabbed him”.

“These defendants stabbed an unarmed man” before fleeing the scene by car and on foot, Mr Badenoch said.

“They acted together with one single purpose.”

The crew from the ambulance, which was in the area by chance, immediately began attempts to help Mr Espuet but he died at the scene from blood loss.

Hibbert, of no fixed address, Hutchinson, of no fixed address, Forrester, of Luton, Kpaka, of Wood Green, and Brown-Watson, of Haringey, will be sentenced on a date yet to be fixed.