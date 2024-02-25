Teenage girl, 16, dead as another teenager arrested for dangerous driving

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Teenage girl, 16, dead as another teenager arrested for dangerous driving

By Press Association
Road Closed signs (David Davies/PA)
Road Closed signs (David Davies/PA)

A 16-year-old girl has died while another teenager has been arrested for dangerous driving following a car crash near Maidstone.

Kent Police said a third boy, believed to be 15, has also been taken to a London hospital with serious injuries.

The incident occurred on the A249 at around 6.45pm on Saturday, when a white Toyota Hilux hit a road barrier and overturned, the force said.

The vehicle had been travelling in the direction of Sittingbourne and collided with the barrier near the junction for Church Hill.

A 16-year-old girl died at the scene and her next of kin have been informed.

A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital with minor injuries, but was later arrested on suspicion of causing by death by dangerous driving and taken into custody, Kent Police said.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Inquiries are being led by the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) and officers are urging drivers with dashcam to check for any important footage.

They also want to speak to anyone who saw the collision or the Toyota in the moments leading up to it.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact SCIU on 01622 798 538, quoting reference RY/HG/021/24, or to email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk.