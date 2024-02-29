US artist Laurie Anderson models AI chatbot on late husband: I’m sadly addicted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US artist Laurie Anderson models AI chatbot on late husband: I’m sadly addicted

By Press Association
US artist Laurie Anderson models AI chatbot on late husband: I’m sadly addicted (Agenzia Sintesi/Alamy/PA)
US avant-garde artist and musician Laurie Anderson said she has become “addicted” to using an artificial intelligence (AI) text generator to emulate the words of her husband, Lou Reed, a decade after his death.

Anderson said she has become hooked on an algorithm which allows her to type in prompts and receive written responses in the style of her long-time collaborator and partner Reed in prose and verse, who co-founded US rock band The Velvet Underground.

“I’m totally 100%, sadly addicted to this,” she told the Guardian.

50th Ivor Novello Awards – Grosvenor House, Park Lane
Lou Reed and Laurie Anderson (Yui Mok/PA)

“I still am, after all this time. I kind of literally just can’t stop doing it, and my friends just can’t stand it.

“I mean, I really do not think I’m talking to my dead husband and writing songs with him – I really don’t. But people have styles, and they can be replicated.”

Anderson explored the use of language-based AI models and their artistic possibilities at the University of Adelaide’s Australian Institute for Machine Learning, which she compared to “collaborating with the biggest brain you could imagine”.

A number of works created by the AI version of Anderson and Reed will feature in her exhibition, titled I’ll Be Your Mirror, as part of the Adelaide Festival in Australia.

Among them is an AI Laurie Anderson-generated bible, not dissimilar to the Old Testament.

“It was a 9,000-page document (written) in my style, telling the stories of the Bible.

“It was deeply creepy, and really fun. Because the Bible is already insane – a snake that was talking? A guy who lived for 800 years?”

Anderson, who received a lifetime achievement award at the Grammys in February, said that three-quarters of the results are “completely idiotic and stupid”, but 15 per cent could be “pretty interesting”.

“And that’s a pretty good ratio for writing, I think,” she said.

Anderson also said “why not” to the prospect of the algorithm making “Laurie Anderson” art long after her death.

“I don’t feel that attached to time anyway. When people die and you hear their words or hear their music or read their things, it’s like they’re alive…I mean, we’re just mayflies, really,” she said.

It comes as concerns over AI within the creative industry has been called into question.

I’ll Be Your Mirror runs until March 17 as part of the Adelaide Festival.