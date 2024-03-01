Prostate cancer test may lead to overdiagnosis in black men, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Prostate cancer test may lead to overdiagnosis in black men, study suggests

By Press Association
Men aged over 50 years without symptoms are able to request the blood test from their GP (Alamy/PA)
Men aged over 50 years without symptoms are able to request the blood test from their GP (Alamy/PA)

A widely used test for prostate cancer may leave black men at increased risk of overdiagnosis, a study has suggested.

Prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing is routinely used as the first step in the UK to investigate men with urinary symptoms such as blood in urine or urinating very frequently.

Men aged over 50 years without symptoms are also able to request the blood test from their GP.

Academics at the University of Exeter sought to investigate the performance of the PSA test in identifying prostate cancer among men in different ethnic groups.

It is well-known that black men in the UK are more likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer but what remains less clear is whether outcomes are worse for these men than their British white counterparts.

The study, funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research, Cancer Research UK, and the Higgins Family, looked at patient records of 730,000 men to assess how many men received a diagnosis of prostate cancer following a raised PSA test result.

More than 80% of the men in the study had normal PSA levels, regardless of ethnicity.

The study found for the first time in a robust UK dataset – that PSA levels vary by ethnicity, with black men found to have higher PSA levels than white men, and Asian men having the lowest PSA levels.

Further analysis found that diagnoses of prostate cancer after the raised PSA result was highest in black men, compared with white men and Asian men.

When the team looked at how many men in each group had advanced prostate cancer, levels between black men and white men were very similar – suggesting that the relatively higher PSA levels may be influencing prostate cancer diagnosis in black men.

Around 52,000 men are diagnosed each year with prostate cancer and it is the second most common cause of cancer death in men in the UK.

Symptoms are common and easily misdiagnosed, and an estimated 14% of prostate cancer deaths could be avoided if they were diagnosed earlier.

PSA testing has been under scrutiny before as only one in three men with a positive PSA test have cancer and one in seven men with prostate cancer do not have raised PSA levels.

This latest study suggests that black men may be significantly more likely to undergo diagnostic testing, including prostate MRI and biopsy, because their natural PSA levels are higher anyway.

Dr Tanimola Martins, from the University of Exeter, said: “The British black, Asian and other ethnic minority groups are historically under-represented in cancer research.

“As such, findings from previous research, including those informing PSA testing and prostate cancer diagnosis, may not fully reflect their perspectives, needs or experiences.

“Our study provides an important message for providers, policymakers, charities, and advocacy groups campaigning for prostate cancer screening.

“Over-diagnosis of cancer may not sound as worrying as under-diagnosis, but we need to redress the balance in the evidence base to get more precise and accurate prostate cancer diagnosis to avoid unnecessary biopsies which can lead to psychological distress and sepsis. We need more research to ensure everyone gets the best diagnosis, regardless of their ethnicity.”

The study comprised 649,445 white men, 37,827 black men, and 31,053 Asian men.

In Asian men, the study found consistent results of the lowest PSA levels, lowest cancer diagnoses and also the lowest rates of advanced prostate cancer.

– The study, Association between patient ethnicity and prostate cancer diagnosis following a Prostate Specific Antigen test: a cohort study of 730,000 men in primary care in the UK, is published in the journal BMC Medicine.