What the papers say – March 4

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and the upcoming Budget feature on the front pages of Britain’s newspapers on Monday.

The Daily Mirror relays warnings from unions to Mr Hunt that all public services are in crisis ahead of the Budget.

Mr Hunt also faced warnings from a charity that said the Budget risks sending Britain into a “lost decade”, according to The Guardian.

The i reports Mr Hunt could put a “squeeze” on public spending to find enough money for tax cuts.

The Daily Express asks whether the Prime Minister and Mr Hunt can “pull a rabbit out of the hat” with tax cuts, while The Times says Mr Hunt is looking for “£9 billion to balance his budget”.

The Independent reports on a backlog of misconduct cases means there could be “potentially dangerous” nurses and midwives working in the NHS.

The Daily Mail leads with an investigation into care for the vulnerable where Home Office loopholes are reportedly being exploited.

The Daily Telegraph says police have failed to solve a single burglary in almost half of all neighbourhoods in England and Wales over the last three years.

The Metro leads with a story on an anxiety medication that was prescribed over 8.6 million times last year that has been linked to the highest growing death toll of any medication in Britain.

The Financial Times says Opec members Russia and Saudi Arabia extended their voluntary cuts to oil production by another three months in an attempt to boost prices.

And the Daily Star runs with a story on an American man who ate his 34,000th McDonald’s Big Mac.