What the papers say – March 4

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

What the papers say – March 4

By Press Association
What the papers say – March 4 (PA)
What the papers say – March 4 (PA)

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and the upcoming Budget feature on the front pages of Britain’s newspapers on Monday.

The Daily Mirror relays warnings from unions to Mr Hunt that all public services are in crisis ahead of the Budget.

Mr Hunt also faced warnings from a charity that said the Budget risks sending Britain into a “lost decade”, according to The Guardian.

The i reports Mr Hunt could put a “squeeze” on public spending to find enough money for tax cuts.

The Daily Express asks whether the Prime Minister and Mr Hunt can “pull a rabbit out of the hat” with tax cuts, while The Times says Mr Hunt is looking for “£9 billion to balance his budget”.

The Independent reports on a backlog of misconduct cases means there could be “potentially dangerous” nurses and midwives working in the NHS.

The Daily Mail leads with an investigation into care for the vulnerable where Home Office loopholes are reportedly being exploited.

The Daily Telegraph says police have failed to solve a single burglary in almost half of all neighbourhoods in England and Wales over the last three years.

The Metro leads with a story on an anxiety medication that was prescribed over 8.6 million times last year that has been linked to the highest growing death toll of any medication in Britain.

The Financial Times says Opec members Russia and Saudi Arabia extended their voluntary cuts to oil production by another three months in an attempt to boost prices.

And the Daily Star runs with a story on an American man who ate his 34,000th McDonald’s Big Mac.