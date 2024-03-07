Fire at London police station brought under control

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fire at London police station brought under control

By Press Association
The fire at Forest Gate police station has been brought under control (Ridwan Ahmed, PA)
Firefighters have brought a fire at a police station in east London under control after the roof of the building was “completely alight”.

Around 175 firefighters and 30 fire engines attended the blaze at Forest Gate police station on Romford Road, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

In a video posted on X, Superintendent Dan Card spoke outside the smoking police station and thanked the firefighters for their swift response.

“I’m glad to report that the building was evacuated properly and no one has been reported as injured,” he said. “The fire has now been contained and the cause of the fire is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.

Forest Gate police station fire
Firefighters tacking the blaze at Forest Gate police station (Ridwan Ahmed, PA)

“I’d like to reassure the residents of Newham that our policing response in the area has not been affected and we are able to continue to do our job of keeping the people of Newham and London safe.

The alarm was raised just after 4.15pm on Wednesday with firefighters from Stratford, Leytonstone, Plaistow and surrounding fire stations attending.

Four long turntable ladders were used to tackle the fire from height.

The LFB also confirmed the fire was under control and said crews would remain on scene into the night.

Earlier, the Metropolitan Police said on X, formerly Twitter, the fire was in the building’s third floor and the force was not aware of any injuries.

People living nearby were advised to keep their windows and doors closed because of the amount of smoke.

Road closures were in place and people were told to avoid the area, the LFB said.