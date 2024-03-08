Kenova has not failed us, says daughter of IRA victim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kenova has not failed us, says daughter of IRA victim

By Press Association
Shauna Moreland, whose mother Caroline was shot dead by the IRA (Niall Carson/PA)
A woman whose mother was abducted and murdered by the IRA has insisted that Operation Kenova has not failed victims due to a lack of prosecutions.

The body of Belfast woman Caroline Moreland, a 34-year-old Catholic mother of three, was found near Rosslea, Co Fermanagh, in July 1994.

Operation Kenova, a major investigation into the Army’s top agent in Northern Ireland during the Troubles, is due to deliver its interim report on Friday.

Jon Boutcher, who is now Chief Constable of the PSNI, previously led Kenova, which probed the activities of the agent Stakeknife within the Provisional IRA.

Stakeknife was part of the IRA’s internal security unit and Kenova examined crimes such as murder and torture, and the role played by the security services, including MI5.

The agent was widely believed to be west Belfast man Freddie Scappaticci, who was in his 70s when he died last year.

Last week the Public Prosecution Service announced that no prosecutions would be pursued after consideration of the last batch of files from the investigation.

Caroline Moreland’s daughter Shauna was 10-years-old at the time of her mother’s death.

Ms Moreland said: “If these cases had been properly investigated at the time there could have been prosecutions.

“We have been failed by the system since 1994 and it was only when our cases were moved outside Northern Ireland that we got a process we could believe in.

“Right from the start, Jon Boutcher told us that Kenova would be a victims-first approach and that’s what he gave us.

“They were nothing but respectful right the way through the investigation.”

Tom Oliver murder appeal
Jon Boutcher headed up Operation Kenova before he became chief constable of the PSNI (Liam McBurney/PA)

Ms Moreland also paid tribute to the late Frank Mulhern, whose son Joseph was murdered by the IRA in 1993.

She said: “I met Frank in our solicitor’s office and straight away we became a kind of double act in the campaign to have my mum’s and his son Joseph’s murder investigated properly as part of Operation Kenova.

“Like the rest of us, Frank was sceptical about any investigation, even one from outside Northern Ireland, but that changed when he met Jon and started to see how Kenova worked.

“It was about building trust. We were able to ask questions and we got answers.”

Ms Moreland said that those who only looked at the cost and the PPS decisions were missing the point.

She said: “There might have been a ceasefire just after my mum’s murder but there was no ceasefire for me.

“There was no proper investigation, no community support and unless you’ve been there you can’t really know how devastating that is.

“There was nothing until Kenova gave what my mother deserved.

“They showed that my mum mattered and she was not just a statistic.”