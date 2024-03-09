What the papers say – March 9

The royal family and politics feature heavily among the topics on Saturday’s front pages.

The Daily Express runs with a piece on the royals, opting for a headline on Queen Camilla, who has come “to the rescue” as family members continue to be marred in their duties due to illness.

Daily Express: QUEEN CAMILLA TO THE RESCUE…AS KING AND KATE RECOVER #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/IDTj23QxFq — George Mann (@sgfmann) March 8, 2024

The Daily Mail splashes with a piece on military spending, with four ex-defence secretaries getting behind the paper’s campaign to see more funds allocated to the sector.

Daily Mail: Meghan: The worst online abuse is womenattacking women #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/DENbgl6a7P — George Mann (@sgfmann) March 8, 2024

The i reports that the spring Budget has fallen flat, resulting in a rise in support for Reform UK, while Labour seems slated for victory, as per the newspaper’s own poll.

The i weekend: Budget falls flat as Tories lose votesto Reform #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/1AoOWwJpQU — George Mann (@sgfmann) March 8, 2024

The Independent splashes with Rachel Reeves, as the shadow chancellor says Britain must “transform women into power” in an International Women’s Day-themed piece.

The Daily Telegraph writes that First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf dismissed conflict of interest claims against him after he donated £250,000 to a Gaza aid agency.

The Daily Telegraph: Yousaf in row over £250,000Gaza cash #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/QzhGiEDX0v — George Mann (@sgfmann) March 8, 2024

The Times splashes with a story on Dr Sinead O’Malley-Kumar and Emma Webber, family members of the Nottingham stabbing victims, who say they felt “foolish” for thinking they would see justice served.

The Times: We’ve lost faith in justice, say stab victims’ mothers #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/EKOJgt3jrr — George Mann (@sgfmann) March 8, 2024

New figures seen by The Guardian say the NHS is having more and more of its services “cannibalised” due to years of underinvestment in the health sector, which means it can no longer provide care quickly to Britons.

The Guardian: Tenth of elective operationsdone in private hospitals #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/91SG4rmWPJ — George Mann (@sgfmann) March 8, 2024

The Financial Times reports that Federal Reserve policymakers are contemplating interest rate cuts in the wake of a US government report that indicated an uptick in job growth and a cooling labour market in February.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Saturday 9 March https://t.co/7DL8Cw3ZE5 pic.twitter.com/NP87vbSBFy — Financial Times (@FT) March 8, 2024

The Daily Mirror says the Spice Girls supported Geri Horner as she struggled following accusations levied against her husband.

Daily Mirror: It’s tough for Geri..we haveall reached out to her #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/04dVv1d9OW — George Mann (@sgfmann) March 8, 2024

The Sun runs with a piece on a woman who has given her ex-husband the boot after he squandered millions in lottery winnings from her share of the prize.

Lastly, the Daily Star splashes with a story on how Britons can get rid of their beer guts.