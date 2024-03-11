Prince of Wales makes first public appearance since edited photo controversy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prince of Wales makes first public appearance since edited photo controversy

By Press Association
Queen Camilla and the Prince of Wales attending the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey (Henry Nicholls/PA)
The Prince of Wales was all smiles at the Commonwealth Day service as he made his first public appearance since his wife admitted to “editing” their Mother’s Day picture.

The event celebrating the family of nations is a major fixture in the royal year but has been overshadowed by the Princess of Wales’ statement she manipulated a family photo released on Sunday.

The prince, who was spotted with Kate in his car while in London, arrived at Westminster Abbey alone before the Queen, and was greeted by the Dean of Westminster David Hoyle, shaking his hands with the senior cleric.

Commonwealth Day 2024
The Prince of Wales attended Westminster Abbey alone before being joined by other members of the royal family (Henry Nicholls/PA)

William was introduced to the Abbey’s Chapter, or governing body, shaking their hands as he made his way along the line of clergy.

Missing was the King, who continues to receive treatment for cancer, but in his annual address to the family of nations, he pledged to continue to serve the Commonwealth “to the best of my ability”.

Since his cancer diagnosis was announced on February 5, Charles has postponed all public-facing duties but is continuing with behind-the-scenes work on his red boxes of state papers and holding some in-person meetings.

His address highlighted how “diversity” was the Commonwealth’s core “strength”, and the union of 56 member countries was a “precious source of strength, inspiration, and pride” to him.

The King’s Commonwealth message
The King addressed the service via video message in which he said he would continue to serve the Commonwealth ‘to the best of his ability’ (Royal Household/PA)

Charles said in the video message: “In recent weeks, I have been most deeply touched by your wonderfully kind and thoughtful good wishes for my health and, in return, can only continue to serve you, to the best of my ability, throughout the Commonwealth”

Camilla and William were joined by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent.

The royals warmly greeted each other before they lined up for the procession to their seats and at the head of the royal party were the Queen and William.

Commonwealth Day 2024
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh joined the Prince of Wales at the service (Henry Nicholls/PA)

The pair chatted for a few moments and Camilla looked back, as if to check the other members of the monarchy were in place and when the national anthem began all the royals sang.

The annual celebration will draw on the theme of resilience at a time when the royal family has faced a barrage of health troubles.

Among the 2,000 guests will be Commonwealth Secretary-General Baroness Scotland, the president of Malta, foreign ministers, high commissioners, senior politicians and dignitaries from across the Commonwealth and faith leaders as well as schoolchildren and young people from throughout the UK.