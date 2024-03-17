What the papers say – March 17 By Press Association March 17 2024, 1:10 am March 17 2024, 1:10 am Share What the papers say – March 17 Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/uk/6405021/what-the-papers-say-march-17/ Copy Link What the papers say – March 17 (PA) The future of Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister feature among a variety of stories on the front pages of Sunday’s newspapers. The Sunday Telegraph says right-wing Conservatives MPs are using Penny Mordaunt as a “stalking horse” to replace Mr Sunak. 🔴 The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph:'Mordaunt is 'stalking horse for Right-wing Tory rival''#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/Biq2hYoDcI— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 16, 2024 The Observer relays words from Tories who have labelled the plan to replace Mr Sunak as “bonkers”. The Observer: Tories slam ‘bonkers’ plot to topple Sunak as chaos mounts #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/5V5ogdNZwu— George Mann (@sgfmann) March 16, 2024 The Sunday Express reports Nigel Farage is eyeing a return to politics ahead of the election. Sunday Express front page: Farage plots Sunak's demise#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/RePcddxGVx— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) March 16, 2024 The Sunday Times says Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has abandoned a trip to Odesa in Ukraine due to a Russian military threat. The Sunday Times: Russian missile threat to Shappson Ukraine visit #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/6dk0pPEvMa— George Mann (@sgfmann) March 16, 2024 The number of prison officers trained to deal with riots has dropped by a third, according to The Independent. Tomorrow's @independent front page. To subscribe to the Daily Edition https://t.co/koJc3LN1ax pic.twitter.com/hsMxXyCQYp— Thair Shaikh (@ThairShaikh) March 16, 2024 The Daily Mail leads with a story on a euthanasia ad campaign that used an image from Princess Diana’s death in Paris. Mail on Sunday: Diana crash used in vile euthanasia ad campaign #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Q8nn0XJjWb— George Mann (@sgfmann) March 16, 2024 The Sunday Mirror leads with a story on Strictly Come Dancing’s Giovanni Pernice who has broken his silence on actress Amanda Abbington’s exit from the show. Sunday Mirror front page: Giovanni breaks silence after Strictly row#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/aZNoJryELJ pic.twitter.com/LsDzLnf4ES— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) March 16, 2024 And the Daily Star Sunday says men who wear old-fashioned underwear “make the best lovers”. Sunday's front page: Blokes who wear white Y-fronts are crowned Britain’s hottest lovers #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/lSVqPkNF7I pic.twitter.com/M5Uk2xnM2T— Daily Star (@dailystar) March 16, 2024