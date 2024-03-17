What the papers say – March 17

The future of Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister feature among a variety of stories on the front pages of Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Telegraph says right-wing Conservatives MPs are using Penny Mordaunt as a “stalking horse” to replace Mr Sunak.

The Observer relays words from Tories who have labelled the plan to replace Mr Sunak as “bonkers”.

The Sunday Express reports Nigel Farage is eyeing a return to politics ahead of the election.

The Sunday Times says Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has abandoned a trip to Odesa in Ukraine due to a Russian military threat.

The number of prison officers trained to deal with riots has dropped by a third, according to The Independent.

The Daily Mail leads with a story on a euthanasia ad campaign that used an image from Princess Diana’s death in Paris.

The Sunday Mirror leads with a story on Strictly Come Dancing’s Giovanni Pernice who has broken his silence on actress Amanda Abbington’s exit from the show.

