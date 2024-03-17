Carlos Alcaraz ends Jannik Sinner’s winning run to reach Indian Wells final

Carlos Alcaraz ended Jannik Sinner’s winning run as he claimed a place in the BNP Paribas Open final 1-6 6-3 6-2.

Australian Open champion Sinner had won 16 straight matches to begin the year – and 19 in all stretching back to last season – but the number three seed had no answer to the Spaniard after winning the first set.

Defending Indian Wells champion Alcaraz was broken twice after a three-hour rain delay as Sinner raced to a 6-1 first set victory.

But having faced deuce on his opening service game of the second set, the Spaniard grabbed the initiative with an early break.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐨𝐬 🤯 From a set down @carlosalcaraz crashes the party becoming the first player to defeat Sinner since Djokovic at #NittoATPFinals!@BNPPARIBASOPEN | #TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/tZn1keBcYQ — ATP Tour (@atptour) March 17, 2024

He saved break points in successive games and served out to level the match.

Alcaraz, who would have surrendered the world number two spot to Sinner with a defeat, again broke early in the deciding set.

He dropped just three points on his serve, rattling off five straight games to lead 5-1, clinching victory on his third match point in just over two hours.

“I stayed strong mentally,” said Alcaraz. “I think that’s a really important part in this game. You have to be strong mentally if you want to overcome these kind of matches, a set down against someone that’s playing an unbelievable game.

“I changed my style a little bit, I changed my game a little bit and I think it worked very well. I’m really happy to beat Jannik and be in the final again.”