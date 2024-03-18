Kate spotted out and about in Windsor as her recovery continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Kate spotted out and about in Windsor as her recovery continues

By Press Association
The Princess of Wales has reportedly been seen out and about in the Windsor area with her family (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
The Princess of Wales’s recovery from surgery appears to have passed a new milestone after she was reportedly spotted enjoying a day out with her children.

Kate and husband William spent Sunday morning watching Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis taking part in a sporting event, according to The Sun.

The Waleses were also seen in the Windsor Farm Shop on Saturday, a short drive from their Adelaide Cottage home in the grounds of Windsor Castle, the newspaper claimed.

Royals first day at new school
The Prince and Princess of Wales with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, on their first day at Lambrook School in September 2022 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Residents flock to the shop, which was the idea of the late Duke of Edinburgh, to buy locally sourced goods and produce from the royal estates.

The sightings come after Kate’s absence from public life, following abdominal surgery on January 16, led to wild conspiracy theories on social media about her whereabouts and health status.

Details of the princess’s condition have not been revealed but Kensington Palace previously said it was not cancer-related and that Kate wished her personal medical information to remain private.

The online speculation increased after irregularities were spotted in a Mother’s Day photograph of Kate and her children, which led to the princess admitting to “editing” the image and apologising for any “confusion” caused.

The future Queen has been photographed in public twice since her operation.

British Academy Film Awards – London
William and Kate at the British Academy Film Awards (Bafta) in 2019 (Tim Ireland/PA)

In a picture published on March 4, she was a front seat passenger in a car driven by her mother, Carole Middleton, in the Windsor area.

She was also spotted sitting next to William in a chauffeur-driven car last Monday when he attended the Commonwealth Day service in London and she was driven to a private appointment.

It was reported at the weekend that she may speak about her health during public engagements which are not expected to resume until after Easter.

The Sunday Times reported a source as saying: “They are at their most open when out interacting with members of the public and I can see a world in which the princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements. If she was going to do it, that’s how she would do it.”

William and Kate’s children attend Lambrook School in Berkshire, which will start its summer term on April 17, with the future Queen expected to resume official engagements after this date.