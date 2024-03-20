Migrant in hospital after suspected stabbing crossing Channel, reports say

A migrant was stabbed and taken to hospital after crossing the Channel in a small boat, according to reports.

According to the Sun newspaper, Kent Police were called to an incident involving a man with injuries at Dover Western Docks.

The Home Office confirmed it was an isolated incident and that Kent Police are leading on investigations.

A Kent Police spokesperson told the Sun: “At 12.52pm on Wednesday 20 March, Kent Police received a report of a man with injuries consistent with stab wounds, following the arrival of a small boat at Dover Western Docks.

“The man has been taken to hospital with injuries which are not described as life-threatening and officers are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances, including where, when and how the injuries were sustained.”

It comes amid a busy day for Channel crossings, with pictures showing large numbers of people being brought ashore by Border Force in Dover, Kent.

Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda deportation plan was also hit by a further delay after defiant peers dug their heels in and inflicted a fresh defeat against the controversial policy.

The House of Lords voted by 271 to 228, majority 43, to press their demand that the legislation has “due regard” for domestic and international law.

Some 3,529 migrants have arrived in the UK so far this year after making the journey from France, according to the latest provisional Home Office figures.