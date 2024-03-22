Murder probe after man, 72, stabbed to death in street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Murder probe after man, 72, stabbed to death in street

By Press Association
Metropolitan Police (PA)
Metropolitan Police (PA)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 72-year-old was stabbed to death in north-west London, police have said.

Police and ambulance crews were called to reports of a stabbing on Cromwell Road in Wembley at 11.59am on Thursday.

A 72-year-old man was found with a stab wound and pronounced dead at the scene in what is believed to be an “isolated incident”, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers arrested a man, also aged 72, on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody at a north London police station, the force added.

Detective Inspector Jonny Newell said: “While we retain an open mind concerning motive, I want to confirm that we believe this was an isolated incident and we aren’t currently seeking any further suspects at this time.

“This incident took place on the street at Cromwell Road and I urge anyone who witnessed it, or has dash cam or doorbell footage to get in touch straight away.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and loved ones”.

Police added that a crime scene remains in place and the force is still conducting inquiries.

Detective Superintendent Tony Bellis, leading local policing in Brent, said: “Residents will notice a more visible police presence in the coming days, not only at the scene, but also to provide reassurance to the community following this tragic incident.

“We fully understand that violence, such as this, sends shockwaves through the community and I urge anyone with concerns to approach officers on patrol or contact their local neighbourhood team”.

The victim’s next-of-kin have been informed.