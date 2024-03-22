Alleged Russian spy ring deny conspiracy charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Alleged Russian spy ring deny conspiracy charge

By Press Association
Five defendants denied the spying charge against them when they appeared at the Old Bailey before Mr Justice Jeremy Baker (Nick Ansell/PA)
Five defendants denied the spying charge against them when they appeared at the Old Bailey before Mr Justice Jeremy Baker (Nick Ansell/PA)

Five Bulgarians have denied plotting to spy in the UK on behalf of Russia over two-and-a-half years.

Orlin Roussev, 46, Bizer Dzhambazov, 42, Katrin Ivanova, 32, Ivan Stoyanov, 32, and Vanya Gaberova, 29, were charged last year with conspiring to gather information that would be useful to an enemy between August 2020 and February 2023.

On Friday, they denied the spying charge against them when they appeared at the Old Bailey before Mr Justice Jeremy Baker.

Roussev, Dzhambazov and Ivanova denied a second charge of possession of false identity documents with improper intention under section 4 of the Identity Documents Act 2010.

It is alleged that on February 8 last year they had a total of 18 fake identity documents – passports, identity cards and a driving licence – for Britain, France, Italy, Czech Republic, Croatia, Slovenia, Bulgaria and Greece.

The male defendants appeared in court by video link from Belmarsh, Manchester, and Frankland prisons with the two women at Bronzefield jail.

The alleged spy ring members all had addresses in the UK with Roussev in Great Yarmouth, Dzhambazov and Ivanova in Harrow, north-west London, Stoyanov in Greenford, west London, and Gaberova in Euston, north London.

They are due to face a trial at the Old Bailey in October.

The defendants appeared alongside a sixth alleged plotter, Tihomir Ivanov Ivanchev, 38, who was arrested in February.

It is alleged that he too conspired to collect information that could be harmful to the “safety and interest of the state” on behalf of Russia.

Ivanchev, of Acton, west London, who appeared alone in the Old Bailey dock, was not asked to enter a plea to the conspiracy charge.

Prosecutor Alison Morgan KC applied for Ivanchev’s case to be joined with that of the other five alleged spies.

Mr Justice Jeremy Baker confirmed the trial date before Mr Justice Hilliard.

The senior judge set a two-day preparatory hearing for May 16 and 17 and remanded the defendants into custody.