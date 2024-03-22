Kate describes William as great source of comfort amid cancer fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Kate describes William as great source of comfort amid cancer fight

By Press Association
The Princess of Wales has praised William for being ‘a great source of comfort and reassurance’ as she is treated for cancer (Steve Parsons/PA)
The Princess of Wales has praised William for being ‘a great source of comfort and reassurance’ as she is treated for cancer (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Princess of Wales has hailed her husband as “a great source of comfort and reassurance” during her cancer fight.

Kate said she and the Prince of Wales had been doing all they could to “process and manage” the news privately for the sake of their children.

William is said to be focused on supporting Kate and their children Prince George, 10, eight-year-old Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, who is aged five.

He has been and is understood to continue to undertake engagements and work as the heir to the throne while his wife undergoes treatment.

Princess of Wales
The Prince and Princess of Wales with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on a C-17 aircraft (Chris Jackson/PA)

In her video address to the nation, Kate described recent months as having been “incredibly tough” for her family.

But she paid special tribute to William, who she will have been married to for 13 years next month.

Detailing how she has explained the news to her three young children, Kate said: “As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.

“Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too.

“As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.”

Kate married her former flatmate William in Westminster Abbey in central London on April 29 2011 after an eight-year relationship.