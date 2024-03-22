Kate describes William as great source of comfort amid cancer fight

The Princess of Wales has hailed her husband as “a great source of comfort and reassurance” during her cancer fight.

Kate said she and the Prince of Wales had been doing all they could to “process and manage” the news privately for the sake of their children.

William is said to be focused on supporting Kate and their children Prince George, 10, eight-year-old Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, who is aged five.

He has been and is understood to continue to undertake engagements and work as the heir to the throne while his wife undergoes treatment.

The Prince and Princess of Wales with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on a C-17 aircraft (Chris Jackson/PA)

In her video address to the nation, Kate described recent months as having been “incredibly tough” for her family.

But she paid special tribute to William, who she will have been married to for 13 years next month.

Detailing how she has explained the news to her three young children, Kate said: “As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.

“Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too.

“As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.”

Kate married her former flatmate William in Westminster Abbey in central London on April 29 2011 after an eight-year relationship.