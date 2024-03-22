Middleton family support for Princess of Wales after cancer diagnosis

The Princess of Wales’s brother has said his family will show unwavering support for her after her cancer diagnosis.

James Middleton, 36, shared a childhood photograph of himself and Kate along with a personal message of support, hours after Kate confirmed she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

His Instagram post said: “Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together.

“As a family, we will climb this one with you too”.

He added an emoji of a mountain and a love heart to the post.

It came after Kate, 42, made the announcement regarding her illness in an emotional video message that was released on Friday.

She told others battling the disease “you are not alone” in the message that was filmed in Windsor on Wednesday.

Her uncle Gary Goldsmith, 58, pulled out of the Celebrity Big Brother final.

In a message posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, he said: “Following today’s news, I will not be attending tonight’s Celebrity Big Brother final.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to my fellow Housemates and to everyone involved in the making of this brilliant show.

“I hope you all enjoy your special night.”

Goldsmith is the brother of Kate’s mother, Carole Middleton.

The businessman and podcast host became the first housemate to be evicted from the TV show, after a public vote between him and The Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Lauren Simon.

A Big Brother spokesman said: “Following today’s sad news, Gary has made the decision not to attend tonight’s Celebrity Big Brother final.

“We fully support his decision and wish him and his family well at this difficult time.

“We’d like to extend our thanks to Gary for joining us this series.”