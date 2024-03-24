Four people killed in single-vehicle crash in Armagh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four people killed in single-vehicle crash in Armagh

By Press Association
The crash involved a grey Volkswagen Golf on the Ballynahonemore Road in the early hours of Sunday (Niall Carson/PA)
Four people have died in a single-vehicle collision in Armagh, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said.

The crash involving a grey Volkswagen Golf occurred on the Ballynahonemore Road at around 2.10am on Sunday.

The driver and three passengers, who have not yet been formally identified, were declared dead at the scene, police said.

District Commander Superintendent Paul McGrattan said: “This is an unspeakable tragedy for the families involved, and for the wider community, who will understandably struggle to comprehend such loss of life.

“A thorough and sensitive investigation is now under way and anyone with information that could assist us is asked to get in touch with the Collision Investigation Unit.

“Police remain at the scene at present and the Ballynahonemore Road will be closed for most of the day.

“The thoughts of the entire police service are with the families, friends and loved ones of those who have lost their lives.”

The Collision Investigation Unit can be contacted on 101 or online at

http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

.

Stormont Assembly
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said it was tragic news coming from Armagh (Oliver McVeigh/PA)

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson described it as a “devastating incident”.

In a post on X, Sir Jeffrey said: “Tragic news coming from Armagh.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the four deceased in this devastating incident.”