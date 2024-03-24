Four people killed in single-vehicle crash in Armagh

Four people have died in a single-vehicle collision in Armagh, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said.

The crash involving a grey Volkswagen Golf occurred on the Ballynahonemore Road at around 2.10am on Sunday.

The driver and three passengers, who have not yet been formally identified, were declared dead at the scene, police said.

District Commander Superintendent Paul McGrattan said: “This is an unspeakable tragedy for the families involved, and for the wider community, who will understandably struggle to comprehend such loss of life.

“A thorough and sensitive investigation is now under way and anyone with information that could assist us is asked to get in touch with the Collision Investigation Unit.

“Police remain at the scene at present and the Ballynahonemore Road will be closed for most of the day.

“The thoughts of the entire police service are with the families, friends and loved ones of those who have lost their lives.”

The Collision Investigation Unit can be contacted on 101 or online at

http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said it was tragic news coming from Armagh (Oliver McVeigh/PA)

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson described it as a “devastating incident”.

In a post on X, Sir Jeffrey said: “Tragic news coming from Armagh.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the four deceased in this devastating incident.”