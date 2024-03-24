Murder suspect arrested at Heathrow hours after man killed in east London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Murder suspect arrested at Heathrow hours after man killed in east London

By Press Association
(PA)
(PA)

A murder suspect has been arrested at Heathrow Airport hours after a man was hit by a car and killed in east London, police said.

The Metropolitan Police was called at 5.11am on Sunday to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Barking Road, Newham.

Police officers provided first aid to the pedestrian, a 35-year-old man, who was found injured at the scene, near to the junction with Arragon Road.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, he died a short time later.

A 33-year-old man was then arrested at Heathrow Airport on suspicion of murder at around 3.30pm on Sunday.

A 30-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They both remain in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke, who is leading the investigation, said: “My thoughts are with the victim’s family at what will be an incredibly difficult time for them.

“Our family liaison officers will support them as our inquiries continue.

“I am aware that a large number of people had been at an event in Barking Road overnight and many would have witnessed the incident. I am appealing for those people to come forward immediately. Your information could be vital to the investigation.

“Forensic collision investigators have worked at the scene throughout the day and, although we do not believe there to be any risk to the wider community, officers will remain in the area over the coming days to provide reassurance.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 1281/24Mar.