Murder suspect arrested at Heathrow hours after man killed in east London

A murder suspect has been arrested at Heathrow Airport hours after a man was hit by a car and killed in east London, police said.

The Metropolitan Police was called at 5.11am on Sunday to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Barking Road, Newham.

Police officers provided first aid to the pedestrian, a 35-year-old man, who was found injured at the scene, near to the junction with Arragon Road.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, he died a short time later.

A 33-year-old man was then arrested at Heathrow Airport on suspicion of murder at around 3.30pm on Sunday.

A 30-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They both remain in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke, who is leading the investigation, said: “My thoughts are with the victim’s family at what will be an incredibly difficult time for them.

“Our family liaison officers will support them as our inquiries continue.

“I am aware that a large number of people had been at an event in Barking Road overnight and many would have witnessed the incident. I am appealing for those people to come forward immediately. Your information could be vital to the investigation.

“Forensic collision investigators have worked at the scene throughout the day and, although we do not believe there to be any risk to the wider community, officers will remain in the area over the coming days to provide reassurance.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 1281/24Mar.