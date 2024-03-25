Man admits three offences related to XL bully attack in Birmingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Man admits three offences related to XL bully attack in Birmingham

By Press Association
Farhat Ajaz, 61, pictured in February outside Birmingham Magistrates’ Court (Matthew Cooper/PA)
Farhat Ajaz, 61, pictured in February outside Birmingham Magistrates’ Court (Matthew Cooper/PA)

An XL bully owner has admitted being the owner of a dangerously out of control dog that injured an 11-year-old girl and two men in Birmingham.

Farhat Ajaz, 61, appeared in the dock at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday to plead guilty to three charges of owning a dog which caused injury while dangerously out of control following an incident in Bordesley Green on September 9.

A girl, whose identity is protected by a court order, suffered shoulder and arm injuries in the attack by the dog, named Tyson, while two men were also injured after the dog allegedly broke free from its collar twice.

The court heard Ajaz, of Bordesley Close, Birmingham, does not object to the dog being destroyed.

Wearing a green camouflage t-shirt and trousers and a black jacket, Ajaz walked into the dock with the aid of crutches and listened as Judge Francis Laird KC adjourned the case for sentencing in May.

He told the defendant: “I will adjourn your case and order a pre-sentencing report be prepared by the probation service for sentencing on May 23.

“I will renew your bail on the same terms.”