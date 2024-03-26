Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after boy, nine, killed in road collision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after boy, nine, killed in road collision

By Press Association
Officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage of the incident on the A354 Salisbury Road in Dorset (Yui Mok/PA)
Officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage of the incident on the A354 Salisbury Road in Dorset (Yui Mok/PA)

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a nine-year-old boy died in a road collision.

Dorset Police said the collision involved a cattle transporter, a van, and a car that the child was a passenger in.

Officers were called to the A354 Salisbury Road at East Woodyates in north Dorset at 5.21pm on Monday.

The boy, who was from Hampshire, died at the scene and a woman in her 30s, from the same county, was arrested on suspicion of murder and a driving offence, the force said.

She was taken to hospital with injuries and remains in police custody.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage of the incident that they said included a DAF cattle transporter truck and trailer, a white Ford Transit van, and a grey Citroen DS9.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Third, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with the loved ones of the young boy during this very difficult time.

“A number of initial lines of inquiry have been carried out and detectives are now undertaking an investigation to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“I would ask any witnesses who have not already spoken to police, or anyone who may have captured relevant dashcam footage, to please come forward.

“Also, I am keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the manner of driving of any of the vehicles involved prior to the incident.

“A detailed scene examination was carried out overnight and I would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding during the road closure.”