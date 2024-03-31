Archbishop of Canterbury to call for ‘love-in-action’ in Easter sermon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Archbishop of Canterbury to call for ‘love-in-action’ in Easter sermon

By Press Association
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby will call for ‘love-in-action’ in his Easter sermon (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby will call for ‘love-in-action’ in his Easter sermon (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Archbishop of Canterbury will use his Easter sermon to call for “love-in-action” to help those caught up in conflict, including children in Gaza and Sudan, hostages held by Hamas and people in Ukrainian cities.

Justin Welby will tell Canterbury Cathedral on Sunday that “evil and pain” must be confronted, including that of people smugglers and county lines in schools.

He will tell congregants that the church is not party political and that Christian belief calls for “courageous action” to address wrongs.

“Let us seek action amongst the starving children of Gaza and Sudan – and the parents who try desperately to find food for them, action for the hostages held by Hamas, action for those in the trenches and cities and fears of Ukraine, action in at least 30 but probably closer to 50 other places of armed conflict, action for the 25-30% of children in this country in poverty,” he will say in his Easter address.

He will tell congregants: “We must confront evil and pain.

“Whether it is the evil of people smugglers, or county lines in our schools, or the pain and suffering in a family riven with grief or rage or substance abuse, Jesus, the God-man, who experienced every pain and temptation, is calling us to love-in-action.”

Mr Welby will declare that the church is not party political because its members are “all different” in their politics.

“But we do not pick causes by opinion polls or human pressure, we show love-in-action and word because of who God is, revealed in Jesus,” the archbishop will continue.

“We act because of what God says, found in the bible and to be lived out by the church – in over 30,000 social projects – in 8,000 food banks.

“We proclaim the righteousness of God who acts for the poor and vulnerable, for the rich and comfortable, with love and perfect justice for all, good and bad.”