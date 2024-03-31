Political leaders gather at GPO for ‘moving’ Easter Rising ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Political leaders gather at GPO for ‘moving’ Easter Rising ceremony

By Press Association
President Michael D Higgins lays a wreath during a ceremony at the GPO on O’Connell Street in Dublin to mark the anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising (Niall Carson/PA)
Hundreds have gathered in Dublin city to watch a ceremony marking 108 years since the 1916 Rising against British rule in Ireland.

Irish president Michael D Higgins and Irish premier Leo Varadkar led the annual State commemoration, as Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said that the proclamation still resonates over a century later.

Army personnel and the brass and pipe bands lined up outside the capital’s iconic GPO building on O’Connell Street for the ceremony, which involved an army flyover and the president laying a wreath for those who had died.

1916 Easter Rising commemoration
Captain Paul Murphy with the Proclamation of Independence following a ceremony at the GPO in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

The 1916 proclamation was read out in full by Captain Paul Murphy, who learned it off by heart.

“(There were) a lot of trips to work reciting it in the car, a lot of moments brushing my teeth in the mirror learning it,” he told the media afterwards.

“It’s a very important day in Irish history and I wanted to give it the deference and the weight it deserved,” he said.

He added: “108 years on from it I’m sure the men that day would be more than privileged to know that it’s still a seminal day in Irish history.

“The proclamation itself, it’s still very relevant, the whole aim of the proclamation is inclusion. The very first line is ‘Irish men and Irish women’.

“For back then, in that time in the world, to point straight to that, and it talks about equal rights for everybody, equal opportunities.

1916 Easter Rising commemoration
Irish Air Corps take part in a flypast over Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

“So the values it stands for are still true today and are still things we’re trying to get to today all around the world.

“For those men to write that and for it still to be as relevant today as it was then is a fair statement.”

President Higgins laid a wreath to commemorate those who died in the 1916 Rising and stood as a minute’s silence was held.

At the end of the ceremony, the flag was raised to full mast, the national anthem was played, and the Air Corps flew overhead.

Among those in attendance were Fine Gael leader and Further Education minister Simon Harris, First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O’Neill and Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald.

Mr Harris was seen speaking to former Irish president Mary McAleese and Ms O’Neill.

1916 Easter Rising commemoration
Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald (left) and First Minister Michelle O’Neill meet members of the public after the ceremony (Niall Carson/PA)

Ms McDonald and Ms O’Neill greeted members of the public and posed for photos after the ceremony ended.

“I think Easter is a time of remembrance but it’s also a time of huge hope for people,” she said, adding that she felt “an appetite for change” on days like Sunday.

“On a day like this we remember the brilliant, brave, courageous things that Irish people can do when they have their mind to it and I think that’s the sense of optimism that I’m picking up today.

“I think the whole proclamation resonates and matters today as much as 108 years ago, and it speaks to men and women, it speaks to diversity, it speaks to fairness, it speaks to using the resources of Ireland for the collective good. It still is a very radical document even now and the thing is it hasn’t been fulfilled.”

Mr Harris, who said when he put this year’s 1916 Easter Rising commemoration in his diary he didn’t expect to be attending it as Fine Gael leader, said it was a “really important” day.

“I remember when the whole decade of centenaries started, there was a lot of debate in Ireland as to how Ireland would handle commemoration – would we do them well? And I must say, I’m really proud,” he told reporters.

1916 Easter Rising commemoration
Members of the armed forces mark the anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising (Niall Carson/PA)

“I was just in the GPO behind us there and meeting young boys and girls wearing their great great grandfathers’ medals on their own jumpers and that sense of pride and history and connection.

“So I think today is really important, I think it’s done very well, and I think it’s a real opportunity for the next generation to continue to be kept informed of our history.”

Irish deputy premier Micheal Martin, who is Defence minister, Transport minister Eamon Ryan, Enterprise minister Simon Coveney and Housing minister Darragh O’Brien were also in attendance.

Mr Ryan said the ceremony was “very moving” and “beautiful”.