Home News UK

What the papers say – April 1

By Press Association
A collection of British newspapers (Peter Byrne/PA)
A collection of British newspapers (Peter Byrne/PA)

The King’s first appearance since his cancer revelation and deaths caused by waiting times at A&E are making the front pages on Monday.

The Daily Mirror, the Daily Express and The Sun commemorate Charles in the wake of his first public appearance since his health news shocked the nation.

,

The Times and the Daily Mail both report on the hundreds of needless deaths thanks to long waits in emergency wards across Britain.

Turning the topic to politics, the i focuses on  Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s migrant boats plan being hamstrung by slow decision-making in Westminster.

The Daily Telegraph spotlights council tax, which is set to increase for those who own a second property.

Speaking of taxes, The Guardian focuses on the numerous “loopholes” in the non-dom status.

The Financial Times runs with the rush in America’s finance sector, pushing through bonds before the 2024 US election triggers economic uncertainty.

And the Daily Star splashes with a piece on Elvis, who is said to be haunting a Las Vegas hotel.