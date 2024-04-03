From Sunderland to Denmark: Five-year-old Harry’s message in a bottle found

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
From Sunderland to Denmark: Five-year-old Harry’s message in a bottle found

By Press Association
Harry Liddle’s message in a bottle was found by someone in Denmark (Christie Bowley/Frederik Bilgrav Schramm/PA)
A five-year-old from Sunderland was “super excited” when he discovered that a message in a bottle he threw off a pier had been found in Denmark months later.

Harry Liddle and his sister Grace Liddle, 12, threw the glass bottles off Roker Pier in Sunderland on August 28 2023.

On March 6, their mother Christie Bowley, 35, received a response on Messenger to say her son’s bottle had been found in Denmark.

Children with bottles in their hands
Grace and Harry with their bottles (Christie Bowley/PA)

Ms Bowley, who helps out at her partner Jason Liddle’s business – Instaflor Ltd – and lives with her family in Grindon Lane, Sunderland, told the PA news agency: “I got a friend request on Facebook and I just left it there and saw he was from Denmark and didn’t think much anything of it.

“I then checked my emails and I had an email from the same person who said he’s found Harry’s bottle and I couldn’t believe it.”

Frederik Bilgrav Schramm, from Romo, Denmark, told PA he found the bottle on March 6 and also sent some photos of it to the family.

Words on paper
Harry’s note (Frederik Bilgrav Schramm/PA)

The 24-year-old, who is a ship owner and farmer, said: “It was the only bottle this day.

“It was most likely washed ashore somewhat earlier, as it has been at least (two) months since the water was so high up there where we found it.”

Ms Bowley added the bottle travelled in a straight line from the pier to where it was found in Denmark.

“If you look on a map, it went on one straight line across the ocean, which is crazy,” she said.

Boy writing note
Harry writing his message (Christie Bowley/PA)

“Harry said he thought his bottle would be found back on Sunderland beach, when his bottle was found he was happy and super excited.”

It was Ms Bowley’s partner and the children’s father who came up with the message in a bottle idea initially.

“He told them one day, ‘Should we write some messages in a bottle?’” she said.

“They were really excited and so we ordered some bottles from Amazon and we even tested them to make sure they would not sink and could float.

“They even came with little scrolls inside which they wrote the messages on.”

Note with picture on it
Harry also sent a picture in the bottle (Frederik Bilgrav Schramm/PA)

Harry’s note read: “To whoever finds this bottle, my name is Harry Liddle. I am 5 years old from Sunderland, England.

“Please can you let my parents know when you find this bottle via Facebook or email.”

The message was followed by Ms Bowley’s contact details and signed off with the words ‘Thanks Harry.’

Harry also drew a picture, which was included inside his bottle.

Grace’s note was similar to her brother’s.

Girl throwing bottle
Grace getting ready to throw her bottle off the pier (Christie Bowley/PA)

Ms Bowley said family members and friends were “in shock” when they discovered Harry’s bottle had been found.

“A lot of people have even said now they want to try it,” she said.

“We genuinely never thought the bottles would ever be found, it was just something fun we wanted to do with the kids, but we always hoped they might be found.”

Ms Bowley said it is a “waiting game” to see if Grace’s bottle can one day be found.

“Grace’s bottle is somewhere out there floating in the sea, so it is just a waiting game to see if it could be found,” she added.