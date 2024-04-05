Public urged to be ‘vigilant’ as Storm Kathleen hits Ireland

The public has been urged to be “vigilant” and prepare for severe wind conditions when Storm Kathleen hits Ireland on Saturday morning.

Met Eireann has issued status orange warnings for Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Galway and Mayo on Saturday.

Cork, Kerry and Waterford will be under an orange wind warning from 7am until 2pm, while another status orange warning for wind will be in effect for Galway and Mayo from 9am until 6pm.

⚠️Orange weather warning updated ⚠️ Status Orange – Wind warning for Cork, Kerry and WaterfordValid : 07:00 Saturday to 14:00 Saturday Status Orange – Wind warning for Galway and MayoValid: 09:00 Saturday to 18:00 Saturday Keep up to date here⬇️https://t.co/t2JoveRUyC pic.twitter.com/PTOdsUGohB — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 5, 2024

Met Eireann warned that Storm Kathleen will bring very strong and gusty southerly winds, with some severe and damaging gusts.

A nationwide yellow wind warning is in place from early on Saturday.

On Friday, the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management (NDFEM) Crisis Management Team convened a Met Eireann technical briefing to assess possible impacts from Storm Kathleen, a significant low-pressure system currently tracking off the west coast.

The team has warned of the potential impacts of Storm Kathleen to include very difficult travel conditions, fallen trees, some power outages, coastal flooding and wave overtopping.

Speaking after the meeting, Keith Leonard, national director of the NDFEM, said: “Given the challenging wind conditions expected, I would urge members of the public to stay away from all coastal areas for the duration of the Met Eireann warnings.

“Also, strong winds can make driving conditions hazardous – especially for the more vulnerable road users such as cyclists, pedestrians, motorcyclists and high sided vehicles – and road users should pay particular attention to the risk posed by fallen trees and flying debris.

Status Yellow – Wind warning for Ireland⚠️🌬️ Possible impacts: • Some fallen trees• Difficult travel conditions• Debris, loose objects displaced• Coastal flooding• Wave overtopping Valid: 05:00 Saturday to 20:00 Saturday 06/04/2024 pic.twitter.com/FvqNvhnB0L — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 5, 2024

“Importantly, I would remind people that it is critical that they never ever touch or approach fallen wires.

“Be sure to stay safe and stay clear of fallen or damaged electricity wires and, if you encounter any, do contact ESB Networks at 1800 372 999.

“Where power cuts do occur, use the PowerCheck App to check for reconnection times.

“We will continue to monitor the ongoing weather conditions and ensure that all relevant state bodies are responding appropriately to meet any challenges.

“I would advise everybody to keep up to date with information regarding the developing weather situation via the Met Eireann platforms available.”

The Irish Coast Guard has also appealed to “Stay Back, Stay High, Stay Dry”.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has also urged road users to exercise caution on Saturday.

Motorists have been advised to be aware of objects being blown out onto the road, watch for falling and fallen debris, to allow extra space between themselves and other road users and drive with dipped headlights at all times.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh Tyrone and Derry, which will stay in place from 8am until 10pm.

It has warned of blustery showers in part of Northern Ireland, with strong to gale force southerly winds and possibly severe gales for a time along the Down and Antrim coasts.

It said that some exposed and coastal areas could see gusts reaching higher speeds of up to 70mph.