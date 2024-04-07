Pockets of air in coat kept girl afloat after she was swept out to sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pockets of air in coat kept girl afloat after she was swept out to sea

By Press Association
(Steve Parsons/PA)
(Steve Parsons/PA)

A lifeboat volunteer who jumped into the sea to save a young girl has revealed that pockets of air trapped under her coat helped keep her afloat before the rescue.

Andrew Sykes was on board the RNLI lifeboat that reached the girl and pulled her out of the water within eight and half minutes of receiving the emergency call on Saturday evening.

The operation was mounted after the girl was swept out to sea from the east pier of Dun Laoghaire Harbour in Co Dublin at around 8.20pm.

The incident came amid rough seas as Storm Kathleen hit Ireland.

Mr Skyes, a volunteer helm with the RNLI, said the stormy conditions made the rescue operation difficult.

“With the high winds and storm we were experiencing, with large waves and surge coming off the pier, to get alongside her was extremely difficult. She would be pushed one way and we would be pushed another,” he told the PA news agency.

After two attempts to reach the girl from within the boat, Mr Skyes entered the water to grab hold of her and help her onboard.

He said she was calm and alert and was lying on her back in the water with her arms out wide.

Mr Skyes said the air trapped in her coat was crucial.

“She had a jacket on and capsules of air had become trapped in it – those kept her afloat,” he said.

Spring weather Apr 7th 2024
Ed Totterdell, lifeboat operations manager at RNLI Dun Laoghaire Lifeboat Station, and lifeboat volunteer Andrew Sykes (RNLI/PA)

Ed Totterdell, lifeboat operations manager at Dun Laoghaire Lifeboat Station, praised the skills of the crew members involved in the rescue.

“It showed the talent of the crew on board that they were able to do it, they were ready for it,” he said.

After being pulled from the water, the girl was taken to hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Coast Guard, RNLI, Garda, ambulance service and Dublin fire brigade were all involved in the operation.

The Coast Guard’s Rescue 116 helicopter was also deployed.

Dun Laoghaire Fine Gael TD Jennifer Carroll MacNeill praised the “extraordinary efforts” of the rescuers.

Fianna Fail TD Cormac Devlin described the rescuers as “heroic”.

“Thank you and I hope that the young girl is recovering well,” he posted on X, formerly Twitter.

In a statement on Sunday, the Garda said: “Gardai assisted emergency services in the rescue of a female child who had gone into the water at Dun Laoghaire harbour yesterday evening.

“The child was rescued from the water by emergency services and taken to hospital in south Dublin to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.”

Around 34,000 customers lost electricity supply on Saturday as Storm Kathleen swept across the island, with orange wind warnings in effect in southern and western parts.

A few thousand customers remained without power overnight but by Sunday afternoon almost all had had their supply restored.

A yellow wind warning covering Donegal, Mayo and west Galway was lifted at 4pm on Sunday.