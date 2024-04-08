Bradford stabbing victim named as suspect remains on the run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Bradford stabbing victim named as suspect remains on the run

By Press Association
Habibur Masum is wanted in connection with the murder of Kulsuma Akter (Handout/PA)
Habibur Masum is wanted in connection with the murder of Kulsuma Akter (Handout/PA)

A woman fatally stabbed as she pushed her baby in a pram has been identified by police as her suspected attacker remains on the run.

A police manhunt is under way for Habibur Masum, 25, who is wanted over the murder in Bradford of Kulsuma Akter.

West Yorkshire Police said Masum was known to police and that 27-year-old Ms Akter had had previous contact with police.

They are known to each other.

Assistant Chief Constable Damien Miller said West Yorkshire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct police watchdog over its contact with Ms Akter.

Greater Manchester Police also said it has referred itself to IOPC over previous contact with victim and suspect.

Asked by reporters if Ms Akter had been in contact with police, Mr Miller said: “Yes she had.

“We have referred ourselves to the IOPC because we have had previous contact with the deceased.”

Asked about previous contact with the suspect, he said: “Masum was known to the police, not in West Yorkshire, that’s as much as we would like to say at this stage.”

Renewing his appeal to the public for information, he said: “I believe him to still be in the country at this moment in time.”

He also said a 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Bradford city centre stabbing
Flowers at the scene in Bradford city centre where a young woman was stabbed to death (Dave Higgens/PA)

At a press conference on Monday, he said: “On Saturday April 6, shortly before 3.20pm, Kulsuma Akter was walking in Bradford city centre.

“Kulsuma was with her young baby at this time, and was walking along Westgate when she was attacked and stabbed multiple times.”

“The emergency services were called at 3.21pm. However, despite the best efforts of members of the public, ambulance crews and hospital staff, Kulsuma sadly lost her life due to the injuries.

“Her baby is safe and well and was not harmed in this incident.”

Police hunting for Masum have conducted “a number of raids” in Burnley, Oldham and Chester where he is thought to have links.

He was last seen on CCTV getting off a bus in Bradford about around 20 minutes after the killing.

He is believed to be from Bangladesh and was in the UK on a student visa, and later a post-graduate visa after he obtained his degree.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he studied for a masters in marketing and digital marketing at the University of Bedfordshire between 2021 and 2023.

Masum has chronicled his life in the UK, with videos showing him trying on Bangladeshi-made clothes in Primark, travelling to Barcelona, walking in the snow and assembling baby furniture.

Days before the attack he posted a picture of him posing with a woman and baby beneath a sign that reads “love”.