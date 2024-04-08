Partial eclipse begins over Pacific Ocean

The moon has started to cover up the sun as a partial eclipse begins over the South Pacific.

Millions along a narrow corridor in North America from Mexico’s Pacific coast to eastern Canada hope for clouds to clear as they eagerly wait for totality to reach their location.

Totality will last up to four minutes and 28 seconds in certain spots.

People wait to watch a total solar eclipse in Mazatlan, Mexico on Monday (Fernando Llano/AP)

The weather is not looking good for a large part of the eclipse’s path. Clouds could get in the way for a stretch of the route, with the heaviest clouds expected in parts of Texas.

There are patches that may be clear. And meteorologists point out that the eclipse might still be visible if the clouds are high and thin.

The one area where clear skies are expected is northern New England through to Canada.

That area has “a pretty solid lock to be able to see the eclipse pretty crystal clear”, said National Weather Service meteorologist Cody Snell.

Fifteen US states get a chance to see the full eclipse, although just a small part of Tennessee and Michigan are included. The length of totality varies by location.

The moon’s shadow that falls on Earth follows along a path that is 115 miles wide.

Practically everyone in North America will have a chance at catching at least a partial eclipse. The farther from the path of totality, the smaller the moon’s bite will be out of the sun.