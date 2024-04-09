Lonely children more likely to experience psychosis later in life – research

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lonely children more likely to experience psychosis later in life – research

By Press Association
Being lonely in childhood may be associated with greater risk of experiencing an episode of psychosis such as hallucinations, delusions and confused thoughts later in life (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Being lonely in childhood may be associated with greater risk of experiencing an episode of psychosis such as hallucinations, delusions and confused thoughts later in life, early research suggests.

Scientists have found that children who experienced loneliness for more than six months before the age of 12 were more likely to experience a loss of contact with reality compared to those who did not.

Women were more likely to be affected than men, according to the preliminary findings presented at the European Congress of Psychiatry in Budapest, Hungary.

Professor Andrea Fiorillo, president elect of the European Psychiatric Association, said the findings show “a direct connection between childhood loneliness and the onset of psychosis” and highlight “a concerning trend and underscore the importance of addressing social connectedness and emotional well-being from an early age”.

The study involved 285 people who had experienced their first episode of psychosis and 261 people who have never had the mental health condition.

When controlling for factors such as social isolation, childhood loneliness was associated with a 117% increased likelihood of experiencing a psychotic episode later in life, the researchers said.

Men who reported experiencing childhood loneliness had a 17% increased risk of experiencing a psychotic episode compared to those who did not.

For women, the risk was much higher – a 374% increased risk of experiencing a psychotic episode – compared to women do did not report feeling lonely in childhood, according to the researchers.

Dr Covadonga Diaz-Caneja of the Institute of Psychiatry and Mental Health, Hospital General Universitario Gregorio Maranon, Madrid, Spain, said: “There is increasing evidence of the negative health and social consequences of loneliness in adults, but much less is known about the long-term effects of loneliness in young people.

“Despite their preliminary nature, our results suggest that childhood loneliness may serve as an early risk factor for later psychotic disorders and support its role as a potential target for preventive mental health interventions from an early age.

“This may be especially relevant considering that childhood loneliness is a prevalent phenomenon that appears to be increasing in recent years”.