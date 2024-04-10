Father of month-old baby who died from ‘snapped’ neck jailed for life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Father of month-old baby who died from ‘snapped’ neck jailed for life

By Press Association
Michael Davis has been convicted of murdering his five-week-old baby (Handout/PA)
Michael Davis has been convicted of murdering his five-week-old baby (Handout/PA)

A father has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 22 years for murdering his four-week-old baby, who was left to die from a broken neck after suffering 23 broken ribs.

Ollie Davis was pronounced dead after being found lifeless in his cot in October 2017, having also sustained fractures to his skull, collar bone, both arms and the joints of all his limbs.

Michael Davis, 29, was found guilty at Leicester Crown Court last month of murder and two counts of causing grievous bodily harm.

Kayleigh Driver court case
Kayleigh Driver and Michael Davis arriving at Leicester Crown Court (Matthew Cooper/PA)

Jurors cleared Ollie’s mother, Kayleigh Driver, of murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent, but found her guilty of charges of causing or allowing the death of a child and serious physical injury.

Sentencing Davis to a life term on Wednesday, Mr Justice Cotter said the murder of Ollie had involved a “devastating” fatal spinal injury inflicted up to eight days before death.

Driver, 31, was jailed for seven years after the judge accepted she did not cause any of her son’s injuries.

The judge told her: “You must have heard Ollie’s cries after he was assaulted, as you were together in the bedroom. This must have woken you up.”

Davis, who was living in Upper Temple Walk, Leicester, with Driver when Ollie was killed, was told he had shown “callous indifference” by opting not to summon medical help.

The judge, sitting at Loughborough Court, said medical experts had confirmed that Ollie suffered 23 rib fractures and other injuries usually seen after a “high energy car crash”.

After saying he was sure that Davis had caused all the injuries during four separate overnight “episodes” of violence, Mr Justice Cotter added: “At least five different mechanisms were required to cause this terrible array of injuries.

“Michael Davis, I have no doubt that during the night you became frustrated and angry, and this led to terrible violence.

Kayleigh Driver court case
Ollie Davis (Leicestershire Police/PA)

“You assaulted him on multiple occasions. The attacks in their various forms were also brutal – in particular the fatal neck injury.”

The prosecution of the couple was delayed by complex medical evidence and health issues suffered by Driver, who appeared for sentence on a mobility scooter due to a chronic neurological condition.

A two-month-trial was told Ollie suffered around 40 fractures, including breaks to his skull, collar bone, both arms, 23 rib fractures and breaks to the joints of all four limbs.

He also suffered a “snapped” neck and brain injuries during up to 10 days of abuse before his death, the court heard.