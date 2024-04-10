Police chief faces potential criminal charges over war medal claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police chief faces potential criminal charges over war medal claims

By Press Association
Suspended Northamptonshire Police chief constable Nick Adderley has been referred to the Crown Prosecution Service by the policing watchdog to potentially face criminal charges over claims he misrepresented his military service (Jacob King/PA)
A suspended chief constable has been referred to the Crown Prosecution Service by the policing watchdog to potentially face criminal charges over claims he misrepresented his military service.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has referred a file of evidence on Nick Adderley, of Northamptonshire Police, over allegations he misrepresented his past by wearing a Falklands War campaign medal.

Mr Adderley was suspended after the claims were made against him, and Ivan Balhatchet is now the force’s acting chief constable.

A referral to the CPS means the IOPC investigation has indicated that a criminal offence may have been committed, but this does not mean that criminal charges will necessarily follow.

In a statement issued last year, Mr Adderley said he had always worn his own medals alongside two medals his brothers gave him to wear when one became critically ill and one moved overseas.

As well as expressing disappointment at what he said he were “leaked” details of a “very personal family issue”, the suspended police chief said he had changed the side of his chest on which he wore his brothers’ medals after seeking advice.

IOPC regional director Emily Barry said on Wednesday: “Following careful investigation, we have now submitted an evidential report to the Crown Prosecution Service. It will be for the CPS to consider whether to bring any criminal charge.

“A referral to the CPS is made when the IOPC investigation indicates that a criminal offence may have been committed.

“It does not mean that criminal charges will necessarily follow. The CPS will decide whether charges should be brought, based on the test set out in the Code for Crown Prosecutors.”

The IOPC produced a report earlier this year recommending that Mr Adderley should face a gross misconduct hearing.

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Northamptonshire Stephen Mold announced in February that the hearing by an independent panel would take place in private.

Mr Adderley took over as head of the Northamptonshire force in 2018 after joining the police service in 1992 and serving in Cheshire, Greater Manchester and Staffordshire.

He is reported to have been 15 years old during the Falklands War but has been pictured wearing the South Atlantic Medal at numerous events, including an awards ceremony hosted by his force in December 2022.