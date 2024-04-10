Police officer denies trying to rape woman in hotel room, court hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police officer denies trying to rape woman in hotel room, court hears

By Press Association
Pc Daniel Julian, who serves with Sussex Police, arrives at Lewes Crown Court (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A police officer accused of attempting to rape a fellow officer in a hotel room said he believed she was “playing hard to get” with him, a court has heard.

Sussex Police officer Daniel Julian, 46, denied using force or trying to rape the woman at a hotel in Kent on August 17, 2021, adding that it “wasn’t my plan” to have sex with her that night.

At a trial at Lewes Crown Court, prosecutors had said Julian shoulder barged his way into her room wearing only a towel and pinned her against the wall and tried to kiss her, before getting on top of her and trying to pull down her jogging bottoms.

Jurors heard from the alleged victim’s interview that she was scared and kept telling him no, but he “didn’t listen”.

She then secretly recorded part of the alleged attack as she saw her phone under the bed and she feared she was going to be raped, the court heard.

Julie Whitby, prosecuting, said: “At times she was laughing because she didn’t know what else to do, it was her way of coping.

“She managed to push him off, she kicked his towel after him.”

On Wednesday Julian said the woman let him into her room and he kissed her neck and gave her massage, which he believed she was consenting to.

He was also asked about comments heard in the recording, including hearing the woman saying he’s “got to go”.

Asked if he thought at that point he should leave, Julian said: “No because she’s still laughing, still making jokes and still being playful with me as if to be playing hard to get in a flirtatious way.”

The former blacksmith also said he was “just being playful” when he asked to see her breast, adding: “In hindsight obviously I regret it, but at the time it was two people having fun.”

He also denied bruising the woman, pinning her down or forcing her to engage in sexual activity with him during the incident.

Julian, of Pulborough, West Sussex, denies all charges of sexual assault, sexual activity without consent and attempted rape.

The trial continues.