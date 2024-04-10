Donald Trump says Arizona’s abortion ban goes too far

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Donald Trump says Arizona’s abortion ban goes too far

By Press Association
Donald Trump issued a video statement this week declining to endorse a national abortion ban and saying he believes limits should be left to the states (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
Donald Trump has said an Arizona law that criminalises nearly all abortions goes too far and the former US president called on Arizona legislators to change it, while also defending the overturning of Roe v Wade that cleared states to ban the procedure.

“It’ll be straightened out and as you know, it’s all about states’ rights,” Mr Trump told supporters and journalists after landing in Atlanta for a fundraiser.

“It’ll be straightened out, and I’m sure that the governor and everybody else are going to bring it back into reason and that’ll be taken care of, I think, very quickly.”

Though Mr Trump has waffled on whether he supports abortion rights, he appointed three of the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v Wade and ended a federally guaranteed right to abortion.

Now facing growing political backlash as Democrats notch victories around the nation by campaigning on abortion rights, Mr Trump has increasingly been put on the defensive and urged Republicans to avoid supporting bans that are unpopular with many Americans.

Mr Trump issued a video statement this week declining to endorse a national abortion ban and saying he believes limits should be left to the states.

His statement angered some religious conservatives and energised allies of President Joe Biden who see abortion rights as one of Mr Trump’s weaknesses.

The Arizona Supreme Court ruling on Tuesday cleared the way for the enforcement of an 1864 law that bans abortion at all stages of pregnancy with no exceptions for rape or incest and allows abortions only if the mother’s life is in jeopardy.

The decision drastically altered Arizona’s legal landscape for terminating pregnancies.

The court suggested doctors can be prosecuted under the Civil War-era law, though the opinion written by the court’s majority did not say that.

Mr Trump maintains he is proud that the three Supreme Court justices he nominated voted to overturn Roe v Wade, saying states will have different restrictions.

Donald Trump arrives in Atlanta (Jason Allen/AP)

He supports three exceptions in cases of rape, incest and when the life of the mother is at risk.

Mr Trump also spoke about a Florida law that bans abortions after six weeks, saying that “is probably maybe going to change also”.

Last week, the state Supreme Court upheld the state’s ban on most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy and the ruling also clears the way for the state to ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

“For 52 years, people have wanted to end Roe v Wade, to get it back to the states. We did that. It was an incredible thing, an incredible achievement,” he said.

“Now the states have it, and the states are putting out what they want. It’s the will of the people. So Florida is probably going to change.”

Mr Trump ignored questions about how he plans to vote himself on Florida’s pending state constitutional amendment that would enshrine abortion access as a right of his home state’s residents.

He did not elaborate on what he thinks the level of restrictions and access should be in Arizona or any other state.