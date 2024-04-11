Stella Assange optimistic Biden will drop ‘Trump era’ pursuit of her husband

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Stella Assange optimistic Biden will drop ‘Trump era’ pursuit of her husband

By Press Association
Julian Assange seen in 2017 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Julian Assange seen in 2017 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Stella Assange has described the US president’s comments on potentially dropping the “Trump era” prosecution against her husband as a “good sign”.

Joe Biden responded “we’re considering it” when asked about a request from the Australian government to call off the pursuit of Julian Assange on Wednesday.

The WikiLeaks founder faces prosecution in the United States over an alleged conspiracy to obtain and disclose secret military and diplomatic files in 2010 relating to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Mr Biden’s intervention comes on the fifth anniversary of Assange being sent to Belmarsh prison in London, where the Australian remains in a legal battle to avoid extradition.

Ms Assange has called on Joe Biden to drop the “Trump era” prosecution, citing a dangerous precedent for freedom of the press.

Julian Assange extradition
Stella Assange, the wife of Julian Assange, speaking during a press conference (Lucy North/PA)

She told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: “This is a prosecution from the Trump Era.

“It’s a Trump legacy and really Joe Biden should have dropped it from day one.

“It would set a precedent that could be used against the rest of the press because it criminalises journalistic activity, news gathering, and that’s why Obama didn’t pursue it and commuted Chelsea Manning’s sentence.”

Former US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning was convicted by court-martial in July 2013 for handing over more than 700,000 documents containing classified information to WikiLeaks, but her sentence was commuted by President Barack Obama in 2017.

On Mr Biden’s comments, Ms Assange said: “I think it’s a good sign.

“The prime minister of Australia overnight said that he is optimistic so it looks like things could be moving in the right direction.”

Australia’s prime minister Anthony Albanese said he had raised Mr Assange’s as a matter of national interest.

He told ABC: “Mr Assange has already paid a significant price and enough is enough.

“There’s nothing to be gained by Mr Assange’s continued incarceration in my very strong view and I’ve put that as the view of the Australian government.”

During a two-day court hearing in February, Dame Victoria Sharp and Mr Justice Johnson said unless assurances were given by the US, the 52-year-old would be able to bring an appeal against his extradition.

HMP Belmarsh
Julian Assange is being held in HMP Belmarsh (Yui Mok/PA)

Ms Assange described these assurances as concerning the death penalty and first amendment right protections, for it is unclear whether Assange will be able to use constitutional protections on press freedom as an Australian citizen.

The judges said US authorities had three weeks to provide the assurances, with a final hearing potentially taking place in late May.

“He is being charged for publishing truthful information that revealed state criminality,” Ms Assange said, adding: “Julian embarrassed the United States.”

Ms Assange said her husband is “extremely unwell” from the stress of potential extradition and cited “credible reports that he was this victim of a murder plot that the CIA was hatching”.

She said: “So, the country that has plotted to assassinate him is still able to extradite him, and I hope Joe Biden really drops this case now as the entire human rights community and press freedom community is asking him to do.”

In January 2021, then-district judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled that Assange should not be extradited to the US because of a real and “oppressive” risk of suicide, while ruling against him on all other issues.

Later that year, US authorities won their High Court bid to overturn this decision, paving the way towards Assange’s extradition.